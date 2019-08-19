SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An inmate on work release is missing after walking away from Valley Hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Cpl. Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Shannon B. Morley left the hospital without permission on Sunday. He was convicted of trafficking stolen property.

Authorities in Spokane Valley checked the area surrounding the hospital but could not find Morley, Gregory said.

Morley’s mother told authorities that he arrived at her home and took her white Chrysler LHS. She said the vehicle belongs to her son, though it is registered to her.

Gregory said a citizen reported finding an unoccupied white Chrysler LHS with no license plates in the 6000 block of E. Broadway Ave. just after midnight on Monday. The caller said the vehicle appeared to have struck a fence and tree.

Deputies noted that the airbags had deployed, Gregory said. They used a K-9 to search for Morley in the area but did not find him.

Authorities described Morley as a white man who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Those who have seen Morley or know his location are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference Case No. 10117047.

