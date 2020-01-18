SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite the snow, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Spokane Saturday to attend the fourth annual Women's March and the fifth annual Walk for Life Northwest.

This year’s Women's March rally was held at downtown Spokane starting at noon. In previous years, the rally was held at the Spokane Convention Center, but this year, all of the speakers will have their speeches outside. The march will follow the rally, starting at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park.

There are marches happening nationwide including the national women’s march Washington, D.C. A spokesperson for the local Women's March said the Spokane march is not affiliated with the national march.

Spokane’s first Women’s march was in 2017.

Despite the huge turnout in 2017, the 2018 march almost did not happen. It was unexpectedly canceled, but a local activist resurrected the march.

Held next to the Women's March was the Walk for Life Northwest Rally.

The rally was part of a pro-life protest held at the Rotary Foundation.