Debra Hays is living her days on fire, passionate about her goal.

"It's especially my dream to go do Bloomsday because I've always seen it on TV and I want to do it this year," said Hays.

Hays lost her leg about 2 years ago, the result of problems with diabetes.

However, she said both her physical, and a developmental disability will not stand in her way and she's not alone.

"I've got people behind me, supporting me," said Hays.

Like her coach Curtis Veium.

"Deb and I have been pushing each other pretty hard. Every time we are going around lap, we make sure to cheer each other on and say, 'all right we've got another mile let's keep going, let's keep going,'" said Veium.

"He inspires me and I inspire him," said Hays.

Twice a week Hays, her coach and several others from Assisted Residential Services train together at Hart Field on the South Hill.

"When we pass other clients, we are going to cheer them on too. And as we train we just want to get everybody moving and grooving and going," said Veium.

Hays is expecting to see many there and she said she plans to walk across the finish line with her prosthetic leg.

