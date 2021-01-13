Spokane woman rescued from her home after being trapped by a fallen tree

Spokane Fire assisted Fire District 8 with rescuing a Spokane woman who had been trapped in her house by a falling tree.

A woman was rescued from her home after she was trapped by a fallen tree Wednesday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department assisted Fire District 8 with the rescue at 1612 E 63rd Ave. around 6:15 a.m. this morning.

The Spokane area has seen wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour Wednesday morning amid a high wind warning which will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Spokane fire said they are also dealing with almost 20 powerlines and other wind related incidents around the Spokane area.