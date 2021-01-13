x
Spokane woman rescued from her home after being trapped by a fallen tree

Spokane Fire assisted Fire District 8 with rescuing a Spokane woman who had been trapped in her house by a falling tree.
A woman was rescued from her home after she was trapped by a fallen tree Wednesday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department assisted Fire District 8 with the rescue at 1612 E 63rd Ave. around 6:15 a.m. this morning.

The Spokane area has seen wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour Wednesday morning amid a high wind warning which will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Spokane fire said they are also dealing with almost 20 powerlines and other wind related incidents around the Spokane area.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said they are “very busy” Wednesday morning.

    

