SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire located near E 11th Avenue and South Lacey Street near Regal Street, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

The fire call was received at 5:54 p.m.

Since then, the fire has been contained and only a little smoke remains.

One adult female has been taken to the hospital. Her status is currently unknown.