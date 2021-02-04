Woman walking on sidewalk hit, injured by pickup in Nampa

Police say the pickup went up on the sidewalk, striking the woman as she walked with another person.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car while walking along Garrity Road in Nampa.

The collision happened at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection with 39th Street.

According to police, the woman was walking on the sidewalk on the north side of the street with another person when a westbound pickup went up on the sidewalk and hit her.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Boise for treatment. Her name and the extent of her injuries have not been released.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Nampa Police has taken possession of the vehicle, and are working with Idaho State Police on crash reconstruction.

Investigators say it does not appear the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, but toxicology test results are pending. The driver's name has not been released.

A flower-shaped balloon and a group of candles have been set up at the spot

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

