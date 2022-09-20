Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane

At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' housing units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane.

The area is blocked off and drivers can expect traffic delays while police investigate what happened.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

