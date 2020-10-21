How to prepare before the winter weather hits in the Inland Northwest

The cold weather is coming on quick! Here's what you need to know about preparing your car, your home, and your yard before it gets here.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures are quickly dropping in the Inland Northwest - and snow is starting to show up in the forecast.

It's a good idea to start winterizing your home, car and your life before it's too late.

Here are some tips to make sure you're ready when winter arrives.

Winterizing your home:

Keeping your home warm and cozy through the winter is much easier when you take a few simple steps. Here's advice from experts around the internet:

Protect your pipes : It's common knowledge that water expands when it freezes, which can cause your pipes to rupture. To avoid that, Lowes.com suggests sealing cracks and openings in your walls, attic, basement or crawlspace. You can also add insulation around pipes that are open to the exterior of your house.

Home Advisor suggests you avoid the mad rush for a snow shovel when the flakes start to fall and get one now so you're prepared when it happens.

Doors and windows that leak air can majorly impact the temperature in your home, according to Lowes.com. You can add weather strips, or use bubble wrap and draft snakes, according to Business Insider.

It's a good idea to replace the filter in your furnace, and test out your heating system to make sure it's working, according to Home Advisor.

Now that there's no need for A/C, it's a good idea to pack window units away so cold air doesn't leak in through the cracks, according to Business Insider. Shutting off the A/C water valve for the season could also keep water from collecting inside it.

Winterizing your yard:

Although plants may have already bloomed for the last time this year, it's a good idea to prepare your yard for the cold temperatures ahead. Most lawn experts actually suggest you start preparing your lawn for the winter in late summer, but there are still a few things you can do right now.

Get a good winter fertilizer: Winter fertilizers are rich in potassium which will strengthen grassroots and help your lawn survive the winter. It's a good idea to get that on your grass before fall is over, according to Better Home and Gardens.

Aerating your grass prevents the soil from becoming hard and lets water and nutrients reach the roots quicker, according to BHG.

Winterizing your car:

Make sure you don't get stuck in the snow this season with a few simple tips.