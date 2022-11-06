Winter weather prompts school closures and delays for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday.
Schools closing Monday, November 7th:
School delays:
- Tonasket School District - 2 hour delay. Buses will run regular routes exactly two hours later than normal. There will be no preschool Monday.
- Methow Valley School District - 2 hour delay. Emergency bus routes in effect.
Schools going to remote learning:
Continue to check this article for more school closings and delays around the Inland Northwest.