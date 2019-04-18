SPOKANE, Wash. — Willy Water, the Spokane statue that stood over the water reservoir near Sacred Heart for decades has a different home thanks to city staff.

About five years ago the statue was retired due to health concerns with the drinking water.

For 45 years it stood over the water reservoir at 9th and Pine as part of a fountain.

Loren Searl, the water operations superintendent with the city of Spokane Water Department, said people who lived in apartments nearby were very fond of Willy Water.

So much so, that if a light ever went out or a jet got plugged, the water department was flooded with calls.

When it was time for the Willy Water statue to retire in 2014, staffers at the water department just couldn't get rid of it.

"It was really a joy for them to watch, and we felt that scrap metal was not the proper place," said Searl. "We wanted to restore it for the community to see again. It is history and has been here for a long time, just about every citizen [that] has been through Sacred Heard has seen it before, it is part of the water industry and a part of our community," he continued.

Willy Water now stands at the water department on East North Foothills Drive in Spokane.

Searl said many city departments helped with the restoration and he himself did all of the paint work.

The Willy Water character was originally created in the 1940s by the American Water Works Association as a national mascot.

His original name was also "Willing Water."