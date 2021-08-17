'Everything else was destroyed': Woman loses home full of family photos, momentos to Ford Corkscrew Fire

Melodie Hall had lived in her family home in Rail Canyon area her whole life. It was destroyed in the first two days of the Ford Corkscrew Fire.

FORD, Wash. — The fast moving Ford Corkscrew Fire left some people with barely any time to pack their bags and get out before the flames overtook their homes.

"Basically, just some tools and heavy machinery, and that was it," Melodie Hall said of what she was able to save. "And our pets, and basically everything else was destroyed."

Hall's family home was one of the 12 confirmed houses destroyed so far by the Ford Corkscrew Fire. But to her and her family, the loss is much more than just a statistic.

"I think that's the hardest part for me, is just having to leave behind our family mementos and photographs. Basically, everything like that is gone, and so that is hard for me to think about in the way that I don't have those anymore," Hall said.

She had lived in her family home her whole life, but now, its one of the many thought to be lost in the Rail Canyon area as the flames of the Ford Corkscrew Fire grew rapidly in the past two days. So far, the official count lists 12 homes and eight other buildings as having been destroyed, but officials have said that number could easily climb in the coming days.

The fire has burned an estimated 14,000 acres, or about 22 square miles. As of Tuesday evening, it was still 0% contained, although a fire spokesperson said crews have started to build a line around parts of the fire.

This isn't the first time the Hall's witnessed a fire close to their home, but sadly, this time, the flames just moved too fast.

"Luckily, it [a previous fire] didn't make it toward structures, but this one just happened so fast and unfortunately, it looks like we're not the only ones that have lost things," Hall said.

Hall said at least one neighbor told her they also lost their home in the fire. Fortunately, Hall's family made it out safely.

The Hall family hasn't been allowed back to their home to see what's left as crews continue to battle the fire. The only photo that made it was one of her brother and their dog.

Melodie is staying with her sister in Loon Lake for the time being, but she hopes to move back to the place she's always called home.