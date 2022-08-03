Rapidly growing fire near Williams Lake; officials preparing for Level 3 evacuations

Structures are threatened by the fire, leading officials to prepare for level 3 evacuations in the area.

CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney.

Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. At last check, the fire had reached more than 10 acres and was spreading quickly.

Structures are threatened by the fire, leading officials to prepare for level 3 evacuations in the area.

KREM 2 crews are on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

