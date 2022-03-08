Fire near Williams Lake reaches 300 acres; level 3 evacuations in place

Approximately 400 structures are threatened by the fire, leading to level 3 evacuations in the area.

CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney.

Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 300 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Approximately 400 structures are threatened by the fire, leading the Spokane County Emergency Management to issue level 3 evacuations for 11511-14411 West Williams Lake Road. Williams Lake Road is currently closed in all directions.

DNR is sending multiple resources to aid in fighting the fire, including two tankers. Fire boss planes are on the scene along with agencies from Spokane, Whitman and Lincoln counties, according to Fire District 3. State fire assistance was mobilized at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

KREM 2 crews are on the scene working to gather more information. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Level 3 evacuation update: Martin Road across Long Road to Cheney Plaza and down to Williams Lake Road. Fire is currently at approximately 300 acres. Posted by Spokane County Fire District #3 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

