FERRY COUNTY, Wash — Two wildfires burning on the Colville Reservation in Ferry County have burned more than 16,000 acres as of Tuesday.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Tuesday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 16,781 acres of land.

The Williams Flats Fire has is 20% contained, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

Crews said most of the progress being made is on the northeast of the fire. The biggest concern to firefighters is weather conditions. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday and temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees.

Fire officials want to remind the public not to get close to aircrafts that are scooping water from the lake. This can slow the process of the aircrafts ability to quickly get water to help put the fire out.

The nearby Lundstrom Butte Fire burned 10 acres and is 80% contained. Fire officials say they are working to secure containment lines and mop up hotspots around the perimeter.

One residence near the fires remains under a Level 2 evacuation. Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek Roads.

Fire officials say lightning sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Friday morning. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

A Red Flag Warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow.

The confederated tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

More than 540 personnel are assigned to fight the fires.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts. There is also a temporary flight restriction of 10 miles around the wildfires.

RELATED: Watch: Lightning strikes power box, damages two North Spokane homes

RELATED: Is it safe to watch lightning outdoors during a thunderstorm?

RELATED: Two Spokane Valley homes catch fire in 4 hours during thunderstorm