FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire is burning over 10,400 acres on the Colville Reservation in Stevens County on Sunday night.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Sunday, the fire has consumed 10,438 acres of land.

The fire is sitting at twenty percent containment, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

The fire has been named the Williams Flats Fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be lightning.

The fire is within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Wash.

A Red Flag warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create extreme fire growth potential," the release said.

The confederated tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

Currently, 266 personnel are on scene, according to a press release.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts.

Fire danger is high in eastern Washington as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for many areas, including Spokane.

The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday for lightning produced by thunderstorms and increased fire spread caused by afternoon gusts.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

