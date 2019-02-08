FERRY COUNTY, Wash — A wildfire burning on the Colville Reservation in Ferry County has burned more than 18,000 acres as of Tuesday after crews had to suspend operations due to an unauthorized drone flying through the Temporary Flight Restriction area.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Tuesday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 18,000 acres of land. Incident Commander Doug Johnson said Tuesday night that a drone entered the TFR designated area surrounding the fire.

The drone caused all firefighting aircraft, including helicopters and large retardant planes, to suspend operations and return to the airport. The suspension continued until a crews had verified the drone left the area.

During that time, no aerial support was provided to the firefighters on the ground, and the fire was allowed to burn unchecked. Any person identified flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system in a TFR could be subject to a $20,000 fine.

"Remember, 'IF YOU FLY, WE CAN'T,'" Johnson said.

The Williams Flats Fire has is 25% contained, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

Crews said most of the progress being made is on the northeast of the fire. The biggest concern to firefighters is weather conditions. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday and temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees.

Fire officials want to remind the public not to get close to aircrafts that are scooping water from the lake. This can slow the process of the aircrafts ability to quickly get water to help put the fire out.

The nearby Lundstrom Butte Fire burned 10 acres and is 100% contained.

One residence near the fires remains under a Level 2 evacuation. Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek Roads.

Fire officials say lightning sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Friday morning. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

A Red Flag Warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow.

The confederated tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

More than 540 personnel are assigned to fight the fires.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts. There is also a temporary flight restriction of 10 miles around the wildfires.

