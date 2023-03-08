Level 3 evacuations in place for second-alarm fire near Finch Arboretum

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for a second alarm brush fire near the Finch Arboretum in the West Hills neighborhood.
Residents living in the following areas need to leave immediately:
- Deska Drive on the west
- A Street on the east
- I-90 on the south
- North end of the Indian Canyon Golf Course
Crews confirmed to KREM 2 that the fire is spotting and is burning around the Finch Arboretum.
The Garden Springs exit on westbound I-90 is currently closed due to the fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Not a lot of information is known about the fire. KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.