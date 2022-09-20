Air quality worsens in Seattle overnight due to Bolt Creek Fire

According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, the air quality in the area is "unhealthy" for everyone downtown and in north Seattle Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Summer is coming to an end and it appears we could be ending the season with some smoky air in King County, thanks to wildfires in our state.

According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, the air quality in the area is "unhealthy" for everyone downtown and in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The agency said winds are blowing from Skykomish west to Everett and south to downtown Seattle. The agency is recommending people stay indoors when possible.

The air quality was listed as "good" to "moderate" Tuesday afternoon before worsening overnight.

"Thick, hazy, you could almost feel it as you breathe in and it's got even a little burn to it even," said Nyx Smith, who works at Pike Place Bar & Grill.



That burn is how some people described Tuesday’s smoke and haze, which was felt throughout the Seattle area due to wildfires in western Washington.

"It's definitely that burning wood smell,” said Smith. “Like if it was a campfire in front of you might not hate it, but since it's coming in and taking over everything it's just overwhelming."

Even though some were feeling the effects of the smoke others were embracing this new tune in the air.

"I've been outside for about two-and-half hours today, just busking," said Vince Bigos, who was playing guitar near Pike Place Market.



Isha Khanna with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said though there is smoke in the air, it's "not something to be really alarmed" about. Khanna said Tuesday, the air quality isn't ideal, but it's not as bad as what we experienced earlier in the month.

"This event is not as severe as the wildfire smoke which had two weeks ago, but you may still see moderate air quality which ultimately means unhealthy to sensitive groups or worse at times. It's quite sporadic at this point," said Khanna.

She's hopeful this is the last significant smoke western Washington will receive this year, which is music to peoples' ears.

"It's great. It'll bring us into a bright, sunny weekend and give us that good back-to-Seattle feel," said Smith.

Experts expect the air quality to get better by Wednesday afternoon and should be clear by Thursday.