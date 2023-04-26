Wildfire Ready Neighbors meet in Cheney

A special preparedness event is being held in Cheney ahead of Wildfire Awareness Month in May.

CHENEY, Wash. — Preparation for another wildfire season is already on the mind of many residents throughout the Inland Northwest.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources responded to 532 wildfires in eastern Washington last year. 78% of those fires were reported in the northeast region which includes Spokane County.

“We’ve certainly seen fire seasons have gotten longer, have gotten hotter and drier, and more explosive fires,” said Jason Cirksena, Spokane's DNR Community Resilience Coordinator.

Wildfire Ready Neighbors was created in 2021 to connect residents with resources, experts, tools, and a free plan to prepare for the fire season.

The group is meeting in Cheney on Wednesday with a message that it’s never too early to get prepared for hot and dry conditions.

“Now is the time. We don’t want to wait until in the heat, then it’s too late,” Cirksena explained.

Residents in attendance will have the chance to speak with officials from the Department of Natural Resources. They’ll also receive guidance on some of the proper ways to protect property from several fire and forest health experts.

“So this work is really paramount and it’s very important right now to get folks educated,” Cirksena shared. “We empower them to do work that’s really going to help mitigate any damage to their property,” he continued.

Some of the preparation tips being shared are:

Remove any dead or flammable vegetation around the base of your home and roof.

That includes any pine needles, leaves, and pine cones. Embers can catch these items and cause problems.

Aim to keep the first 3-5 feet around your property as a non-combustible zone.

Screen off any open vents in your home. A mesh lining could also shield any embers from entering the home.

The DNR Neighborhood Ready events are now located in nine counties throughout Washington.

“There’s been a strong commitment to helping support land owners getting them information,” Cirksena said.