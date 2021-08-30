Wildfire burning in Moscow prompts immediate evacuations

The Level 3 evacuation area has been expanded to all properties north of 3830 Mountain View Rd.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A wildfire started burning in Moscow, Idaho around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the City of Moscow.

There are Level 3 evacuations issued for Idlers Rest and Twin Roads and for all properties north of 3830 Mountain View Rd.

Moscow Rural Fire Department, Moscow Fire Department, Pullman and Whitman County fire crews are all on scene. Emergency responders are asking that people avoid the area and to not fly drones near the fire.

Those displaced by the fire or affected may go to the Red Cross shelter at the Latah County Fairgrounds for shelter, food and water.

In a Facebook post from the City of Moscow, they said the fire has burned significant land and multiple structures.