Homes, Casino evacuated as wildfire near Lewiston grows to 1,200 acres

The Express fire started Sunday night north of US 95 near the Clearwater River and Clearwater River Casino & Lodge. It has burned at least 1,200 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Idaho — Firefighters are working to get a wildfire under control near Lewiston on Monday morning. The Express fire started Sunday night north of US 95 near the Clearwater River and Clearwater River Casino & Lodge.

Nez Perce County Emergency Management reports Clearwater River Casino, residential area, and RV park in the immediate area have been evacuated. The Express gas station is also closed.

Nez Perce County posted that wildland fire crews are actively establishing a perimeter to contain the burn.

"Please do not enter the area north of HWY95 in the vicinity of the Casino. Use caution and reduce speeds on HWY 95 in both directions. Smoke may reduce visibility and fire crews and law enforcement may be working along the highway," Nez Perce County posted on Facebook.

The Idaho Department of Lands reports the fire has burned at least 1,200 acres.

Smoke from the wildfire has reduced visibility on US 95 in the area. Drivers are asked to be alert and reduce their speed on US 95 between the Lewiston Port of Entry and US 12 (1 to 4 miles south of the Lewiston area). This is an improvement from earlier overnight when the highway had to be shut down. It is back open to traffic as of 6 a.m.

Photos shared on social media show the flames coming up and over a hillside.

There is currently no word on injuries or damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

This is a breaking news story. KREM 2 News will post more updates as they become available.

⚠️UPDATE : The Highway has been reopened in both directions. . . . ⛔️ US 95 in both directions: Road blocked.⛔️ Between... Posted by Nez Perce Tribe on Monday, July 18, 2022