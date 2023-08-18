Wildfire prompts Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations for town of Winona in Whitman County

The fire is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing.

WINONA, Wash. — A wildfire is prompting Level 3 evacuations for the town of Winona in Whitman County, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted the alert on their Facebook page. The fire is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening cropland, rangeland and primary and secondary structures.

According to the state fire marshal's office, state fire assistance has been mobilized for this fire.

Fire crews are currently on scene of a wildland fire in the area of Winona. At the request of fire crews the Town of Winona is being evacuated at this time by the Sheriff's Office for safety measures. Posted by Whitman County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 18, 2023

This is a developing new story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.