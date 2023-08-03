Evacuations downgraded to Level 1 for Sunset Fire

Anyone living in the area surrounding the Finch Arboretum should get ready to leave if conditions worsen.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 (Get Ready!) for a third-alarm brush fire near the Finch Arboretum in the West Hills neighborhood.

Residents living in the following areas should get ready to leave if conditions worsen, according to Spokane County Emergency Management:

Deska Drive on the west

A Street on the east

I-90 on the south

North end of the Indian Canyon Golf Course

Th previous Level 2 evacuations have been lifted.

Crews confirmed to KREM 2 that the fire is spotting and is burning around the Finch Arboretum. The size is estimated to be between five and seven acres. Eric Keller sawith Washington State DNR says this is a fast-moving fire with structures threatened. The fire is 0% contained at this time.

The Garden Springs exit on westbound I-90 is currently closed due to the fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Officials are hoping to reopen the exit by 5 p.m. Thursday. Only one lane is currently open on Sunset Highway. Those traveling through the area are asked to drive slow and avoid any firetrucks on the road.

Crews are aiming to open up traffic on Sunset Highway to one lane. Drivers should be aware of smoke on the road and drive cautiously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

