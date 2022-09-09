US 12 closed from Packwood to White Pass as wildfire grows from 90 to 850 acres

The highway is shut down until further notice due to wildfire and smoke across the roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PACKWOOD, Wash. — Highway 12 between Packwood and the White Pass summit is closed due to wildfire danger.

Areas around the Goat Rock wilderness are being evacuated.

The Packwood area is at Level 2, meaning people should be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Evacuation orders and warnings will remain in place at least overnight. Crews will assess the situation in the morning.

The Goat Rocks Fire, which was caused by lightning in early August, grew from 90 acres to 850 acres on Friday due to high winds and hot, dry conditions. The fire was initially knocked down, but not completely contained. It's located in some "very steep terrain," according to the Forest Service.

The closure comes amid a Red Flag Warning that is in effect through Saturday across western Washington.

The Cascades, Olympics and most lowland areas of western Washington will see hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning went into effect for most areas of the Puget Sound lowlands and Olympic Peninsula at noon Friday and is set to expire Saturday at midnight, the NWS said.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas of the west slopes of the north and central Cascades (Fire Weather Zones 658 and 659) above 1,500 feet until 7 p.m. Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended.

The NWS asked residents to obey all local burn bans, saying “fires will start and spread quickly” in the current conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.