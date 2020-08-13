Welliver Fire burning forest land west of Loon Lake in Stevens County

The fire is burning about 15 acres of forest land, and air and ground resources are currently battling the blaze.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is battling a wildfire in forest land west of Loon Lake in Stevens County on Wednesday.

According to DNR, the fire is called the Welliver Fire and is burning about 15 acres of forest land near Loon Lake. The department said it has air and ground resources on scene.

There has been no information released on the cause of the fire, and no evacuations have been issued so far.