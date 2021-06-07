Webb Fire near Springdale forces Level 2 evacuations

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A 35-acre fire burning near Springdale is forcing Level 2 evacuations in the area of Jepson Road.
It is being called the Webb Fire. A Level 2 evacuation means people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. The Stevens County Sheriff said the evacuations are for the area north of Springdale town limits 3/4 mile and from 231 to 3/4 mile east.
The sheriff's office is asking boaters and swimmers to clear Loon Lake so planes can scoop water to help put out the fire.
Here's a map of the evacuation area.
The Stevens County Fire District said a retardant aircraft is on the way. One home is in immediate danger but there is a dozer and hand crews working the site and 10-12 other homes are threatened, the fire district says. The fire is moving toward the northeast from the Mary Walker area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.