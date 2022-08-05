Washington state fire assistance mobilizing for 3,000 acre wildfire in Whitman County

According to the state fire marshal's office, homes and crops, as well as railroad and critical infrastructure are being threatened.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington state fire assistance is mobilizing for a 3,000 acre wildfire burning in Whitman County.

The fire is near the town of Central Ferry, which is located 25 miles west of Pullman.

Sources say the fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4. Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations are in effect right now. According to the state fire marshal's office, homes and crops, as well as railroad and critical infrastructure are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.