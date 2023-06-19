Washington state crews responding to wildfire burning in Walla Walla County

The wildfire is burning near the town of Touchet. It is estimated to be at 1,500 acres and growing.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Washington state fire crews have been mobilized to contain a wildfire burning near the town of Touchet in Walla Walla County.

Fire officials are calling this blaze the "Oasis Fire," which reportedly started around 3:22 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire is estimated to be 1,500 acres and growing, burning grass and sage. Officials say the fire is threatening agriculture, homes and infrastructure in the area, but no evacuations are in effect at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Right now, the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated at Level 3 to help coordinate state assistance with the Oasis Fire. Personnel with the State Fire Marshal's Office will work remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

