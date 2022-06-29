Volunteer firefighters share experience of water tender crash during wildfires in Grant County

Josh and Jane Chambers say they love volunteering because it's a hobby that serves the community. On Tuesday, that hobby nearly cost them their lives.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Josh and Jane Chambers are volunteer firefighters at Grant County Fire Station 7. They said they love volunteering because it's a hobby that serves the community.

In the midst of several brush fires burning in the area Tuesday, the couple was driving a 700 gallon water tender.

While trying to help fight the growing brush fires burning in Grant County, the water tender flipped off the side of the road and put the couple upside down, nearly crushing down.

"I had to kind of dig the dirt out from underneath me and Janie was kind of on top of me and she was just dripping blood on me because she had a big gash on her head," Josh Chambers said. "The sun was coming directly towards us. I didn't have a clear view of the road. I knew there was a curve coming and we were already on the shoulder. The shoulder gave way and it was kind of in slow motion."

Fire crews and paramedics rescued them and took them to the hospital. The couple is still recovering from several injuries.

"Shoulders to toes," Jane Champers said. "I'm black and blue. I have six staples in my head."

Josh said he has hairline fractures in his spine and a sprained wrist.

The Chambers have been married 20 years and love serving their community as volunteer firefighters. They say despite the traumatic experience, they are going to keep firefighting, doing what they love and waiting for the next call.

The Chambers said the water tender is one of three for the station. Additional staff says the station doesn't have the money to replace the truck any time soon. Josh said this loss at the beginning of the fire season will negatively impact their ability to respond to fires.

