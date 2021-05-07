KREM 2 viewer photos, video: Andrus Fire burns in the West Plains

Here are pictures and videos captured by community members of the Andrus Fire burning in the West Plains.

CHENEY, Wash. — Many KREM 2 viewers have submitted pictures and video of the Andrus Fire burning approximately hundreds of acres in the West Plains between Airway Heights and Cheney.

The fire started Monday morning and has prompted level 2 and 3 evacuations. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney is assisting with the fire. He said in a tweet that the fire is approximately 250 to 300 acres in size and burning in heavy timber. Multiple aircraft are on the scene.

A large smoke plume is visible on Monday from Spokane's South Hill. Multiple KREM 2 viewers have sent photos and videos of the smoke from High Drive and other nearby areas.

One video from KREM 2 viewer Kathy Swehla shows fire planes grabbing water from Sliver Lake near Cheney in order to fight the Andrus Fire.

There are currently 200 homes under Level 3 evacuations near the fire.

Here is a photo sent in by KR Smith:

Here are some photos taken by KREM 2 viewer Ian Loe:

This photo was taken from Rustic Meadows in Cheney:

This photo was sent to us by Shane Maland:

Here is a photo of helicopters refueling the water supply to fight the fire, sent to us by viewer Ethan:

Authorities have not yet released a cause of the Andrus Fire.