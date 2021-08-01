2400-acre Trestle Creek fire prompts multiple evacuations

Crews had a hard time suppressing the fire on Saturday due to rapid-fire growth, visibility impacts and poor aviation support.

HOPE, IDAHO, Idaho — The Trestle Creek Complex fire located 8 miles northeast of Hope, Idaho has caused multiple evacuations on Sunday due to 25 mile-per-hour winds.

Multiple evacuations have been put in place at all three evacuation statuses "Ready, Set and Go".

Those impacted at the "Go" level are Trestle Creek Road, Trestle Creek Lane and Star Ridge down to Hwy 200, according to our news partner the Bonner County Daily Bee's Facebook update.

Areas that have entered the "Ready" status include Stove Rd, Lewiston Trail, Little Flume Creek Road, the 2000 through 4000 block of Flume Creek Rd, all of Early Breakfast Creek Rd, Cross Mountain Road from Flume Creek Rd to Stove Road.

Trestle Creek Road has also closed at this time.

Crews had a hard time suppressing the fire on Saturday due to rapid-fire growth, visibility impacts and poor aviation support. This caused firefighters to pause their efforts.