Train car on fire in Spokane treated as hazmat incident

The fire in the train is out but authorities are treating the contents of the car to make sure it is not hazardous.
Credit: Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department received numerous calls about a train car on fire on the elevated tracks near Sunset Blvd, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

The fire has been extinguished but authorities are treating the contents of the car to make sure it is not hazardous because it was not labeled. Schaeffer said byproducts or trash was in the train car.

Schaeffer also said west Sunset Blvd. was closed due to the firefighting efforts, but it is now open.

The train car was moved off the elevated tracks to 1800 west Sunset Blvd. to finish putting out the flames.

