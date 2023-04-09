"This is our neighborhood": Fundraiser in downtown Spokane gathers support for wildfire victims

A dozen businesses donated a portion of their proceeds to Spokane County wildfire victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A dozen businesses took to Wall Street in downtown Spokane on Sunday to raising money for people impacted by Spokane County's wildfires.

One of those businesses is Island Style Food, owned by Nicholas Decaro.

"We actually know many people who are affected by it people who lost their homes, one of the cattle ranchers that we get our beef from for our food business. It became real and we just reached out to really help people," Decaro said.

Spokane United We Stand initially created the event as a way to help Maui fire victims, but they shifted their focus after the devastating wildfires in both the Medical Lake and Elk areas.

"It's important to us because we live here. This is our neighborhood," said Charity Doyle, the director of Spokane United We Stand.

A portion of the fundraiser's sales goes to recovery efforts. These include cash donations, children products and animal supplies for those impacted by the fires.

Doyle said, "It means a lot to me, because here they are. They're coming in together as part of the community to give others who lost everything."

Musician Daniel Hall, who performed at the fundraiser, knows what it means to lose everything.

"I lost my home in the fire in medical lake."

Hall's home and instruments burned to ash in the Gray fire. But even while recovering, he's helping others.

"Since I lost my home I feel more connected to everybody that also lost their home. So just trying to do my part and help," Hall said.

The event also featured live performances, giveaways and a variety of food.