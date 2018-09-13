OLYMPIA, Wash. — The ban on target shooting on state-managed lands will be lifted on Saturday, Sept. 15, according to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Officials said the ban will be lifted two weeks earlier than anticipated.

“Thank you to our target shooters for your patience and for taking precautions to reduce wildfires this summer,” said Franz. “I am pleased to announce that current weather conditions – combined with the great work of our wildland firefighters – mean we can once again allow recreational shooting."

The ban was set to expire at the end of September; however, due to an increase in humidity and moisture across portions of the state, Commissioner Franz is ending the ban early.

Even with the ban ending early, officials warn citizens to be cautious and continue to be part of the effort to prevent wildfires before they start.

According to Franz, there will be continued restrictions where fire risk remain high. The statewide burn pile ban, industrial burning ban and ban on dispersed campfires remain in effect until Sept. 30 or until further notice.

Recreational target shooters are reminded to be cautious and report any wildfires to 911.

Target shooting is only allowed on DNR-managed lands that meets specific criteria including having an unobstructed, earthen backstop that can safely stop all projectiles and debris.

Target shooting is not allowed within 500 feet of a recreation site.

