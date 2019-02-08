FRANKLINE CO., Wash. -- State fire resources have been mobilized to support local firefighters battling the Sulphur Fire along Highway 260 in Franklin County Friday.

The Sulphur Fire is burning about 1,00 acres, and growing, between the towns of Kahlotus and Connell, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Amy Thornton. It threatens homes, crops and power infrastructure, prompting Level 2 evacuations as of Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 p.m. Friday, and state resources were mobilized at 3:30 p.m. The fire is fueled by burning grass, brush and wheat stubble, but the cause is unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered only air resources at this time.

The fire is one of several burning in the Inland Northwest after a lightning storm swept through the region early Friday morning.

