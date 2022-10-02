Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon.
The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3.
According to neighbors, the fire started in a barn, prompting them to jump in and start spraying the flames down with garden hoses until fire crews arrived.
Firefighters also knocked down the walls of the barn to help extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.
