Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon.

The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3.

According to neighbors, the fire started in a barn, prompting them to jump in and start spraying the flames down with garden hoses until fire crews arrived.

HAPPENING NOW: Spokane Fire District 3 crews are battling a structure fire in Spangle, WA.



A neighbor said the fire lit up the barn and a nearby shed. He said other neighbors sprang into action and started treating flames with garden hoses until firefighters showed up. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/1TrrVlvCUo — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) October 2, 2022

Firefighters also knocked down the walls of the barn to help extinguish the fire.

Firefighters have knocked down several walls of the barn previously shown. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/Gixh9CBYFR — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) October 2, 2022

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

