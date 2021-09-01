Firefighters 'lucked out' with lighter winds, gain in fight to save South Lake Tahoe

On Tuesday, the fire forced evacuations on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

But, fire officials are reporting positive news.

Operations section chief Tim Ernst said in a briefing that firefighters “lucked out” when winds did not come up a strong as expected on Tuesday and an inversion layer early Wednesday “put a real damper on things.” Ernst said the fire did not make as strong a push toward Tahoe as it did the previous day and there has been progress in using bulldozers to create fire lines.

South Lake Tahoe is normally bustling with thousands of summer tourists. But streets are eerily empty after rapid growth of the Caldor Fire forced a mass evacuation and triggered hours of gridlocked traffic. The fire was roughly three miles for Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.

The fire has grown to 204,390 acres and is 20% contained. Nearly 600 homes have been destroyed and nearly an additional 35,000 remain threatened. More than 53,000 people have been evacuated so far because of the fire.

David Duet, who camps with friends in a meadow in South Lake Tahoe, said they didn’t evacuate because they “don’t really have anywhere else to go." He said they have bicycles, but no vehicle.

John Rhodes and four neighbors chose to remain in the South Lake Tahoe area, in their Meyers neighborhood, in defiance of the evacuation order issued Monday in order to defend their homes from encroaching flames. The group, who included off-duty firefighters, used hoses and hydrant water to create a perimeter around the neighborhood and ventured to the fire line in Christmas Valley to see if firefighters needed assistance

The National Weather Service warns critical weather conditions through Wednesday could include extremely low humidity, dry fuel and gusts up to 30 mph.

Fire officials say the fire was burning in the hills and slowly making its way down towards the water at Echo Lake early Wednesday morning. However, Jed Gaines, a battalion chief for Cal Fire said what the fire was doing, was a good thing. Gaines said the cabins along the road leading to Echo Lake were still standing, a positive outcome after the fire was seen creeping up the hillsides.

"We're hoping that we can get it up there and just kind of hang it up in some of the granite and sparser fuels, which will allow us, once these winds subside, the red flag warnings go away, will allow us to try and get crews up there, try to go direct and hold it in place." Gaines said.

The fire is named the Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats. That is about 35 miles from Lake Tahoe. The fire as of Tuesday morning spanned about 300 square miles, with nearly 4,000 firefighters trying to stop it.

Twenty five helicopters are dumping water and retardant on the fire, as airplane tankers are also being used as smoky conditions allow them to fly.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada State Shelter

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - At Capacity

Carson City Community Center, Carson City - At Capacity

Carson High School, Carson City - At Capacity

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek

Douglas County Animal Services (small animal), Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

East to West Coast Grooming, Gardnerville. (775) 450-1743

Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

