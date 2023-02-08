Level 2 and 3 evacuations in place for multiple fires burning near Marcus in Stevens County

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, Level 3 evacuations are underway in the Highway 25 and Pingston Creek area.

MARCUS, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) and Level 2 (Get Ready) evacuations are in effect for multiple fires burning near Marcus in Stevens County.

There are also Level 2 evacuations in place for fires burning near Mountain Garden and Marcus.

The fires started just before 12:30 on Wednesday morning. Currently Stevens County Emergency Management is working with the Red Cross to set up a shelter in Kettle Falls.

UPDATE 12:29AM : LEVEL 2 Evacuation level for the town of Marcus. Level 2 means get ready to leave. There are currently... Posted by Stevens County Emergency Management on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

