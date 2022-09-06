Level 3 evacuations expanded for wildfire in Stevens County

The sheriff's office is saying people living in the area of 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road should leave immediately.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Update: The evacuation zone has been expanded for the fast moving wildfire in Stevens County.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation zone has expanded to include Pleasant Valley Road, north of Day Road. Residences in these areas need to leave immediately, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the wildfire is continuing to grow in the area.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is reporting a fast moving wildfire.

There is currently no information on the size of the fire or threatened structures.

This is a message from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and Fire 12. You need to evacuate the area immediately due to...

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

