Level 3 evacuations expanded for wildfire in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Update: The evacuation zone has been expanded for the fast moving wildfire in Stevens County.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation zone has expanded to include Pleasant Valley Road, north of Day Road. Residences in these areas need to leave immediately, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says the wildfire is continuing to grow in the area.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is reporting a fast moving wildfire.
According to the sheriff's office, people living in the area of 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road should leave immediately.
There is currently no information on the size of the fire or threatened structures.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.