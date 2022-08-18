Wagner Road Fire | Fire grows to 4,000 acres

The fire is reported to be at 4,000 acres, threatening structures, utilities and farmland. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — State fire mobilization has been authorized for the Wagner Road Fire currently burning in Whitman County near the city of Ewan.

According to a press release, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized mobilization around 4:45 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief John Laughtenslaugher with Whitman County Fire District 2.

The Wagner Road fire reportedly started around 2:04 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2022. At this time, the fire has grown to 4,000 acres, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center. According to WSP, the fire is burning in cropland and rangeland, threatening structures, utilities and farmland.

Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire is currently under investigation.

WSP also says the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated to Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Wagner Road Fire. Mobilization specialists have ordered air resources at this time and personnel at the State Fire Marshal's Office are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

