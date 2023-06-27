State fire crews responding to wildfire burning near Wenatchee

At this time, Level 2 evacuations are in effect and the fire is currently burning 50 acres of land and growing.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — State fire crews have been mobilized for a wildfire burning near the city of Wenatchee in Chelan County.

According to a statement from the state fire marshal. the "Methow Fire" started around 1:25 p.m. and is estimated at 50 acres and growing. The fire is currently burning in shrub-streppe, threatening homes and natural resources.

Level 2 evacuations are in place at this time, meaning there is a high probability people in the area will have to evacuate. The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 3 to help coordinate state assistance with the fire.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.