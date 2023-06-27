x
Wildfire

State fire crews responding to wildfire burning near Wenatchee

At this time, Level 2 evacuations are in effect and the fire is currently burning 50 acres of land and growing.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — State fire crews have been mobilized for a wildfire burning near the city of Wenatchee in Chelan County.

According to a statement from the state fire marshal. the "Methow Fire" started around 1:25 p.m. and is estimated at 50 acres and growing. The fire is currently burning in shrub-streppe, threatening homes and natural resources.

Level 2 evacuations are in place at this time, meaning there is a high probability people in the area will have to evacuate. The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 3 to help coordinate state assistance with the fire.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

