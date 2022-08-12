State fire assistance mobilized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County

The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and growing, burning grass, trees and croplands.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal has announced that state fire assistance has been mobilized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near the town of Ewan.

According to a press release from the fire marshal, the fire started on Aug. 12 at approximately 1:00 p.m. The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and growing, burning grass, trees and croplands. Primary residences are being threatened, as well as crops and residential infrastructure.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. The fire marshal says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Miller Road Fire. According to the fire marshal, mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

