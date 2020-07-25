SR27 closed in Spokane Valley's Dishman-Mica area due to brush fires

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — State Route 27 is closed between Palouse Highway to Vicari Road in the Mica area due to "several small brush fires" according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted about the closure on Friday evening, saying the highway was closed due to several brush fires along the roadway.
Sevigney also said that Dishman-Mica Road is closed from SR27 to Madison Raod due to the fires.
The WSP said troopers are on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.
An aircraft and a helicopter can be seen dropping water on the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more reporting it completed.