Mandatory evacuation ordered due to Bolt Creek Fire, US 2 closed between Index, Skykomish

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Both directions of US 2 have been closed between Index and Skykomish until further notice and a mandatory evacuation has been placed due to wildfire dangers.

The Bolt Creek Fire near Grotto and Skykomish is now estimated at 2,000 acres and was first reported Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Level 3 evacuation is now in place for those north of US 2 from Skykomish to Index.

Washington State Patrol troopers, Snohomish County and King County Sheriff deputies are aiding in evacuations of the area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the exact location of US 2's closure may change.

*Mandatory Evacuations Issued*@kingcosoPIO confirms #BoltCreekFire has hit @waDNR_fire Level III. Anyone from Skykomish to Index north of Hwy 2 needs to evacuate immediately. Call 911 if you need assistance. @KING5Seattle



View near where road is blocked. Lots of ash falling pic.twitter.com/ECsjpRzQh8 — erica zucco (@ericazucco) September 10, 2022

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of western Washington through Saturday due to warm, dry and breezy conditions expected throughout the region.

The Cascades, Olympics and most lowland areas of western Washington will see hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning went into effect for most areas of the Puget Sound lowlands and Olympic Peninsula at noon Friday and is set to expire Saturday at midnight, the NWS said.

An Air Quality Alert was issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency as wildfire smoke blows into the region.