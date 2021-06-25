Spring Canyon Fire shuts down SR 174 east of Electric City

Smoke from the fire is causing low visibility, according to WSDOT East.

ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. — Both directions of SR 174 at mile post 27 is closed due to a wildfire.

The Spring Canyon Fire has blocked the roadway east of Electric City and north west of Wilbur.

Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers said the fire is burning in standing grass and there are no structures threatened. There is a level one evacuation issued as a precaution, according to Magers.

A level one evacuation indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntary relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

UPDATE: The roadway is now CLOSED in both directions. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/OxjTOmdNnT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 26, 2021