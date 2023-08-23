Spokane Valley crews contain brush fire to 2 acres

The fire broke out on Campbell Road, threatening multiple homes.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews in Spokane Valley quickly got a brush fire under control Wednesday. Crews were able to stop forward progression in less than 30 minutes.

The fire broke out on Campbell Road, threatening multiple homes. Many community members are on edge after two devastating wildfires in Spokane County burned down hundreds of structures over the weekend.

"We're all on high alert right now, obviously with the fires that we've been dealing with since last week," Patrick Erickson with the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KREM 2 on the scene. "So our firefighters, just like all of the other departments here, are stretched thin, working long, hard hours to keep our community safe."

The fire was contained to two acres. Crews remain on the scene mopping up and putting out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.