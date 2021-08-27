Spokane County firefighter dies while fighting brush fire

Cody Traber was an 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District 9.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A firefighter with Spokane County Fire District 9 (SCFD) died while fighting a brush fire on Thursday.

In a Facebook post from SCFD, Fire Chief Jack Cates said Traber was an 18-year veteran of District 9 and previously served at Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources Arcadia District.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Traber leaves behind his wife, Allisyn and four young children. Cates also said they will provide more information when it becomes available.

"This a very difficult time for the Traber family and our Fire 9 Family. Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time," the Facebook post reads.

Spokane Valley Fire Chief Bryan Collins tweeted about the loss of Traber.

He wrote, "As Firefighters, we know the dangers and risks that exist in the Line of Duty. Yet, when we lose someone it is never easy."