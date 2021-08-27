More information on Spokane County firefighter's line of duty death expected Monday

Cody Traber was an 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District 9. He also served at Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department and DNR.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaders with Spokane County Fire District 9 are expected to provide more information about a longtime firefighter's line of duty death on Monday afternoon.

Lieutenant Cody Traber died while fighting a brush fire on Thursday, Aug. 26, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District 9 Chief Jack Cates. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Traber was an 18-year veteran of District 9 and previously served at Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources Arcadia District. Traber leaves behind his wife, Allisyn, and four young children.

Spokane County Fire District 9 is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 to provide information about Traber's death.

A PayPal account has been set up for Cody Traber's family through Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters Local 3711. They are also accepting checks made out to “local 2916 Benevolent Association” and mailed to Local 2916 PO BOX 18336 Spokane WA 99208 or dropped off at any Fire 9 fire station.

"This a very difficult time for the Traber family and our Fire 9 Family. Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time," the Facebook post reads.

Spokane Valley Fire Chief Bryan Collins also tweeted about the loss of Traber.

He wrote, "As Firefighters, we know the dangers and risks that exist in the Line of Duty. Yet, when we lose someone it is never easy."