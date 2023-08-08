Spokane fire officials investigating brush fires near Browne's Addition as possible arson

According to fire officials, a total of three fires started around 1 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, Spokane fire officials are investigating a string of brush fires along Coeur d'Alene Street near Browne's Addition. Investigators are saying the fires may have been set off intentionally.

KREM 2 has a crew on scene gathering more information at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

