Spokane Fire Department cuts small trees and branches to reduce fire risk

Thinning trees keeps fires low, which makes it easier for firefighters to contain the fire. About 2,500 acres are going to be treated within the next five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry conditions, high trees and strong winds in the midst of small brush fires all played a part in the destruction in Lahaina. It's a reminder of just how fast a small fire can spread.

Nick Jeffries is in his first year as Spokane fire's wildland resource planner. His job is to prevent a similar disaster from happening in Spokane.

"Thinning the forest reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfire, it makes it easier for us to catch them, it makes it a fast moving grass fire. And it makes it a less intense fire overall," said Jeffries.

The fuel reduction program is in its first year. Under the program, the goal is to reduce fire fuel in 2,500 acres within 5 years throughout Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department is doing this though contracts with private companies who will thin trees and forest land.

"By reducing the fuel loads in our forests, we can actually stand a chance at catching these fires and make Spokane a safer place," said Jeffries. "We've thinned out the trees, what that does is it makes it a fast moving grass fire, it's not going to alleviate the fire it's going to reduce the flame height."

Thinning the trees keeps the fire low, which makes it easier for firefighters to contain the fire.

As triple digits continue in the forecast, Spokane firefighters are on high alert. Meaning, fuel reduction is something Jeffries says is critical to protecting the community.

"We have the bluff on the South Hill, we have palisades Indian Canyon and we have Beacon Hill Minnehaha. In reality, if we had a fire in any of those areas, it's high risk for any of those populations," said Jeffries.

100 acres are now treated. That leaves 2,400 left to go. Right now, crews are starting work on Spokane's South Hill and Beacon Hill.

During this past year, crews have been out here seven days a week reducing fuels and sometimes they can get one to three acres done a day.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.